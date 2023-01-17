SHREK - The Musical lead Caitlin Garner has taken her final bow with an induction into Holiday Actors' hall of fame.
Nicky McKenzie and Amelie Gleeson were also inducted following a vote by the theatre company's senior advisory committee.
Ms Garner played main character Princess Fiona at Lighthouse Theatre where shows ran from January 7-14.
The cast was appointed 18 months earlier but the musical was put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"The postponement of the show was a blessing in disguise," Ms Garner said.
"What we had was spectacular and was ready for Warrnambool, but having the opportunity to step back let us see what we've got and what it can be."
Ms Garner is one of the group's longest-serving performers, with her first production being Big Fish in 2015.
Saturday's show was her final time on stage with Holiday Actors (HA).
Ms Garner said she cried three times on the night before she performed.
"I was waiting in the tower before they turned it around and I just heard the crowd," she said.
"The energy was electric. I felt such elation and appreciation for the audience. We'd all been waiting for this. It was so special."
Ms Garner said during the encore, she broke down again.
"I wasn't able to sing well in that moment because I was so overwhelmed with feelings and of love."
Ms Garner juggled her Shrek commitments with study. She is in her third and final year of a Bachelor of Performing Arts at Federation University Australia in Ballarat. She travelled to Warrnambool on a weekly basis for rehearsals for the musical, while also performing in a show at university during the week.
Another long-serving HA performer is Nicky McKenzie.
The Shrek dance captain has performed in six HA shows since joining in 2016.
Ms McKenzie said she felt shocked, honoured and privileged to be inducted into the hall of fame.
"I never thought I'd see my name on the plaque," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
