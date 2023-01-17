Labor made more than $20 million worth of pre-election promises for the south-west in the run to November's state election, so what can the region expect from the re-elected government and when?
In a response to questions posed by The Standard, a Victorian government spokesperson said the party was working to deliver on its promises.
"We have put forward a positive and optimistic plan for every Victorian in every seat which was endorsed at the election," the spokesperson said.
"It's now time to deliver it, building on our strong investment of more than $36 billion in the regions since we came into office.
"We're doing what matters for people in rural and regional Victoria - investing in the schools, health and transport people deserve, including promising to cap V/Line fares at metro rates, build more childcare centres and recruit more workers for the health system."
In the south-west, the bulk of those investments were committed to education.
There, South West Coast Labor candidate Kylie Gaston pledged $5m to build a new learning centre at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary in Warrnambool, where enrolment numbers had surged by 50 per cent in the past decade.
Labor also promised $5m for a Building Innovation and Design Centre for South West TAFE at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus, a new facility which would train workers in the skills that would be in high demand during a wider transition to renewable energy.
Then, on the eve of the election, Labor announced Warrnambool would host one of six new tech schools across the state - one of only two in regional Victoria.
It's expected that would also be housed at South West TAFE's central business district campus.
The spokesperson said the timeframe to deliver those school-based projects had not yet been determined as the detailed planning was yet to begin.
Meanwhile, on Ms Gaston's promise of a $5.5m positron emission tomography (PET) scanner for the Warrnambool Base Hospital, the spokesperson said the equipment would be rolled out in consultation with the relevant health service.
The spokesperson said that would occur over the next four years.
Labor also made a statewide transport pledge, vowing to cap all daily public transport costs to metro prices and therefore cutting the cost of a Melbourne return trip from almost $80 to just $9.20.
The spokesperson confirmed that change would come into effect by March 31.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
