The Standard
Home/News/Local News

When can the Great South Coast expect what was promised by the Labor Government?

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston with Maya Fary, Liam Williams and Labor upper house MP Jacinta Ermacora when the party announced a new tech school for Warrnambool in December. Picture by Sean McKenna

Labor made more than $20 million worth of pre-election promises for the south-west in the run to November's state election, so what can the region expect from the re-elected government and when?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.