More sand could be dredged from Warrnambool's Lady Bay, the city council has revealed.
The council said discussions were continuing about a further 15,000 cubic metres of sand being pumped from the bay after 20,000 cubic metres were dredged before Christmas.
In December last year there was backlash from community members after rubbish washed up on the shore during the process.
The council apologised at the time, saying it would continue to help remove rubbish from the beach and will relocate the pump outfall when required to limit the impact on beach users.
"We are extremely appreciative of the efforts by volunteers to gather the rubbish," the spokesman said.
He also said while carrying out dredging over winter may have reduced the impact on some beach users, the risk to the Logans Beach whale nursery was considered too great to permit dredging at that time.
The council confirmed the dredging was completed before Christmas.
"The dredging contractor successfully completed the program that involved the relocation of 20,000 cubic metres of sand from an area near the boat ramp," the spokesman said.
"This was completed before Christmas - within the scheduled timeframe - to minimise the impact on beach users over the school holidays."
The spokesman said discussions were continuing around the possibility of completing a further dredge of up to 15,000 cubic metres at a suitable time.
"There were some short delays during the dredging operation when rubbish dumped illegally in Lady Bay some years ago was disturbed while dredging was under way," the spokesman said.
The dredging program is part of the Port of Warrnambool maintenance.
The council is the appointed port manager on behalf of the Department of Transport.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
