South-west residents are waiting up to three years for general dental care.
Figures published by the Oral Health Alliance show the wait time for general care at South West Healthcare's public dental clinic increased in 2022 to an average of 32.8 months.
That was an increase from 27.4 months in the previous 12-month period.
It also reveals that more than 3500 people are on the waiting list.
Warrnambool's Ann-Marie Day said she was told the wait for general care was three years.
She is a full-time carer for her daughter and said it was tough to cover the cost of private dental care.
However, on at least one occasion she had been forced to seek care at a private clinic.
"I had a broken front tooth and they couldn't get me in, so I had to go to a private clinic," Ms Day said.
"It's very hard to find money for dental work.
"My teeth are just hanging in there, many broken and chipped - I certainly can't afford to see a private dentist."
However, there are some clinic clients who have been pleasantly surprised by their experience.
Kerrie Fletcher acknowledged she waited a period of time for her first appointment but she had not had any trouble booking follow-up treatment.
A state government spokesman said significant investment was being put into the public dental system.
"After a decade of neglect from the Morrison Government and disruption caused by the pandemic, we're working to support those Victorians who need public dental as quickly as possible," the spokesman said.
"Last year we announced a $27 million package to target waiting lists and provide more than 40,000 people with immediate access to dental check-ups and treatment which has already helped reduce waiting times.
"Our $328 million Smile Squad school dental program is also delivering free dental check-ups and treatments to Victorian students, making sure every child gets the oral healthcare they need and saving families time and money - and at the election, we promised to expand the program to all non-government schools."
