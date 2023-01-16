The Standard
Warrnambool's Kepler Street closed after truck get stuck on power pole wire

Updated January 16 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:15pm
A large truck is blocking traffic in a busy Warrnambool Street after becoming stuck on a low hanging electricity line on Monday.

