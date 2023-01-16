A large truck is blocking traffic in a busy Warrnambool Street after becoming stuck on a low hanging electricity line on Monday.
Warrnambool police are at the Kepler Street scene where an over-sized truck carrying a large piece of machinery remains stuck under the electricity wire.
A police spokesman at the scene said the truck was unable to move.
He said a Powercor crew was on its way about 1pm.
The section of Kepler Street between Koroit Street and Lava Street is currently closed to traffic.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.