The Standard

Inside Racing: Warrnambool racecourse upgrades on track for March 23 race day

By Tim Auld
Updated January 16 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor said course upgrades are on track for a March 23 race day.

A $3 million upgrade to the inner grass track looks likely to see the opening steeplechase at the Warrnambool racecourse this year, run on the course proper at its March 23 race day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.