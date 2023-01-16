A $3 million upgrade to the inner grass track looks likely to see the opening steeplechase at the Warrnambool racecourse this year, run on the course proper at its March 23 race day.
Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor said contractors were doing a great job in doing the much needed upgrade which sees part of the famous steeplechase track impacted.
"The contractors have done an amazing job in trying conditions," O'Connor said.
"The spring weather really presented a curveball but they have battled on and are nearly on track to where they want to be at this stage of the works.
"There is a part of their work that involves a section of the steeplechase track in the home straight. The grass will be laid on or about January 23 and that's about on schedule. It looks likely that our first 'chase for the year will be run on the course proper.
"We've got to make sure the grass knits properly once it's laid down. There will be a lot of watering on the new section of the track to see it establishes itself before any trials or races are run."
O'Connor said the main priority is to have the steeplechase track ready for the Grand Annual, Brierly and Dunroe steeplechases at this year's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
"It's pretty obvious our priority is the steeplechase races run at the May carnival and in particular the Grand Annual Steeplechase," O'Connor said.
"We're not taking any risks. We want to make sure the steeplechase track is in top condition for the carnival. We'll have to run a set of steeplechase trials in April on the new section of track in front of stewards to make sure it's safe for racing before the carnival."
The 2023 Warrnambool Carnival is run from May 2 to 5.
TOP Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig rewarded popular local jockey Luke Williams for his hard work by giving him the winning ride on Fixated at Penola last Thursday.
Williams, 48, was over the moon that Dabernig decided to give him the ride on Fixated.
"It was great by Tom to give me the ride," Williams said.
"I do a fair bit of work for Tom. He's a lovely bloke and a top trainer. I've got the upmost respect for Tom as a person and trainer. I've had the two rides on Fixated which have resulted in a win and a second placing. I'm sure there's still another few wins in Fixated. I'm also very grateful to the other Warrnambool trainers who have been so supporting."
Williams has shed more than 10 kilograms in weight since August last year and is looking forward to the future with confidence.
"I was 72 kilograms last August and was out of control," he said.
"I decided to change things around. I quit the grog eight weeks before Christmas and it's done wonders. I feel great.
"I want to be down to 57 kilograms for the Warrnambool meeting on February 1 because I've got the offer of a couple of rides and the way I'm going I'll make that weight."
Williams, who holds a dual jockey license to ride on the flat and over the jumps is undecided if he'll ride in jumping races this season.
"I would say at this stage I will not be riding over the jumps but I will just wait and see," he said. "I've got the three kilogram claim and who knows a trainer may want me to ride a smart jumper - we'll just wait and see how it plays out."
Williams rode his first winner more than 20 years ago.
WARRNAMBOOL galloper Needsaname broke his maiden status at his 18th start, winning a 2265-metre race for trainer Simon Ryan at Geelong on Friday.
Needsaname came from well back in the field to beat Scrambler by two lengths, with Cosmic Event back in third place.
Ryan said Needsaname deserved the victory after a couple of unlucky runs.
"Needsaname has been a frustrating horse to train," Ryan said. "He's a back-marker and needs the pace on in races to show his best. He's threatened to win a couple of races for me but everything went all-right last Friday. He's had 18 starts, only eight of them have been for me. The longer distance races really suit him. Needsaname is in work at the right stage of the year because he fails to handle wet tracks."
The former talented jumps jockey turned successful trainer said Needsaname may have his next start in a restricted race over 2265 metres at Geelong on January 29.
JOCKEY Jake Duffy will be on the sidelines for 10 race meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Royal Signal.
Duffy's time on the sidelines begins at midnight on January 19 and ends midnight, January 27.
A pair of well-bred race fillies and mares shone brightest in the most successful Inglis Digital January online sale on record, both realising more than $200,000.
Quality group-placed New Zealand mare Silverina (Contributer) topped the January (Early) auction, realising $235,000.
A frenzied late bidding duel saw the popular three-year-old filly Dark Powers (Snitzel) surge to second-top lot, selling to Yulong Investments for $230,000.
Yulong also purchased the third-top lot of the sale - fellow Snitzel filly Sorianello - for $120,000.
The next Inglis Digital on-line auction is the January (Late) Sale, which will run from January 20-25.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.