"Needsaname has been a frustrating horse to train," Ryan said. "He's a back-marker and needs the pace on in races to show his best. He's threatened to win a couple of races for me but everything went all-right last Friday. He's had 18 starts, only eight of them have been for me. The longer distance races really suit him. Needsaname is in work at the right stage of the year because he fails to handle wet tracks."