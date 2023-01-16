The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hamilton teenager arrested again, remanded in custody

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused teen home invader back in custody

An accused teen home invader has been arrested and charged with possessing the drug ice and breaching strict Supreme Court bail conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.