Accused teen home invader back in custody

An accused teen home invader has been arrested and charged with possessing the drug ice and breaching strict Supreme Court bail conditions.
The 18-year-old Hamilton man was charged in April last year with a home invasion which allegedly involved two residents getting beaten with a baseball bat.
It is understood the alleged incident was caught on camera.
The man was last year released on Supreme Court bail with strict conditions, including he must sign in to Warrnambool police station regularly and obey an overnight curfew.
But on Monday a police spokesman alleged the man had breached those conditions.
He said the man was arrested in Hamilton on Friday and found in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine - about 1.5 grams.
The man was charged with possessing the drug as well as breaching bail.
He appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
He will appear in the same court on March 3.
Police previously alleged the 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old male co-accused attended a Casterton property, kicked in a door and struck two residents with a baseball bat.
