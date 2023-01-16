I think this is just the start - I see a bright future for each and every one of them.- Riahna Byron
A group of talented Warrnambool youngsters have taken out a national title.
The Flying Flamingos, who have only been performing together for a short time, were crowned winners of the Bend The Air competition on the Gold Coast on the weekend.
The group gained selection with a video entry and were competing against competitors from all over Australia.
Coach Riahna Byron said South West Dance collaborated with a group of aerial artists who train at Physi Pole to create the routine.
Miss Byron said she was blown away by the dedication and work ethic of the girls, who range in age from 7 to 16.
She said the group was ecstatic to be named winners of the competition.
"It was a very intense competition and, wow, did these Warrnambool girls hold their own," Miss Byron said. "To say I'm proud is an understatement."
Miss Byron said she was extremely proud of how the girls worked together as a team, offering support to each and every member in each performance. "Their performance was elite," she said. "I think this is just the start - I see a bright future for each and every one of them."
The girls who were members of the winning team were Amarli Frankel, 16, Indi Hocken, 14, Issy Dean, 13, Maya Rhodes, 13, Megan Fry, 13, Tilly Paton, 13, Savannah Murray, 12, Lacey Hocken, 12, Lola Paton, 10, Mia Goss, 8, and Maisie Paton, 7.
In addition to the group win, Megan Fry placed third in the open apparatus performance, while Lola Paton and Savannah Murray took out first place for their duo performance in the 15 and under category and Maya Rhodes and Lacey Hocken received a judge's choice award in the same category.
Lola Paton was first in the aerial mini-stars 12 and under category, while Amarli Frankel was second in the all-stars 13-17 year category.
