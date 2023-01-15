A heartbroken nipper is beaming again this summer thanks to the generosity of her surf lifesaving club.
Killarney's Darcy Roberts couldn't wait to test out her flashy new scooter after the one she was gifted for Christmas was stolen during New Year's Eve celebrations at Port Fairy's Moyneyana Festival.
Port Fairy Surf Lifesaving Club presented the fresh set of wheels to the nine-year-old on Sunday afternoon after coming across reporting of the theft in The Standard.
Darcy was thrilled to receive her new ride, immediately taking it for a spin along East Beach's walkway.
"I'm very happy to get the scooter," she said. "Every time I ride it I can think of the nippers (club) and be very grateful."
She said she was really appreciative of her mother and the lifesaving club's kindness.
"I thank my mum and all the nippers for supporting me," she said.
"Now I know there's more good people than bad."
The nine-year-old said she would be very protective of her new pride and joy.
"I will be taking it with me everywhere," she said.
Darcy's mother Jackie Spencer said she was grateful for the club and community's generosity.
"I'm very appreciative," she said.
"It's nice for Darcy and the other kids to see that there's good in the world."
Ms Spencer said it was a great result which would provide inspiration for her daughter.
"It was really sad for her when it happened so it's a nice outcome that she sees the value of giving back," she said.
"Hopefully it inspires her to help other people."
Port Fairy Surf Lifesaving president Adam McCosh said it was a "no-brainer" to get Darcy a new scooter after hearing about the "shameful" incident.
"When we heard someone had stolen a scooter off a poor little girl and saw the photo of a Port Fairy nipper top, we wanted to help out," he said.
"It wasn't really a decision for us, it was just an action."
Mr McCosh said he hoped the gesture would show Darcy that "the good people in the world outweigh the bad".
"We look after our own and wanted to put a smile back on her face," he said.
"The scooter's a bit of an upgrade too so hopefully she feels awesome with that."
