Port Fairy Surf Lifesaving Club gifts Killarney youngster with new scooter after theft incident

William Huynh
William Huynh
Updated January 15 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 1:12pm
Port Fairy Lifesaving Club president Adam McCosh, left, and nipper coordinator Nicole Dwyer, right, gifts Killarney's Darcy Roberts with a new scooter after her previous one was stolen on New Year's Eve. Picture by Sean McKenna

A heartbroken nipper is beaming again this summer thanks to the generosity of her surf lifesaving club.

Journalist

