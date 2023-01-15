Warrnambool College student Alex Primmer believes moving the art gallery to Cannon Hill would be a big mistake.
The 15-year-old has raised her concerns with community members and hopes to talk to councillors in the coming months. "
"I heard about the Hands off Cannon Hill campaign and I wanted to talk to people about an alternative," he said.
Alex said he believed a better option would be expanding the art gallery at its current site. "I'm sure something like that would be a lot cheaper and it would be said to see a new one built at Cannon Hill.
"People have been going to Cannon Hill for years to enjoy the view."
Alex said the overwhelming majority of people didn't believe a new facility should be built at Cannon Hill.
He said it was iconic to the city and it would be a great loss to lose it.
City councillors voted to do a business case to potentially site a new art gallery at Cannon Hill - something that could cost as much as $40 million.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
