Ciaron Maher-trained Veecee scores debut win at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated January 15 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:45am
Veecee, ridden by Ethan Brown, wins the VRC Summer Fun Sprint at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

Expensive colt Veecee raced into Blue Diamond calculations for Ciaron Maher after scoring an impressive debut win in a $150,000 race at Flemington on Saturday.

