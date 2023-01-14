Expensive colt Veecee raced into Blue Diamond calculations for Ciaron Maher after scoring an impressive debut win in a $150,000 race at Flemington on Saturday.
Veecee, a $750,000 yearling purchase last year, won the opening two-year-old race at Flemington for 2023 by two-and-a-half lengths over Hellish and Rhodesian Red.
Bookmakers slashed Veecee's price for the $2 million Blue Diamond on February 25 to $13 on the back of the easy victory.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said the Blue Diamond was an option for the young colt.
"I don't like making decisions about future runs for horses on race day, especially horses having their first starts," Maher told The Standard. "We'll just take him home and see how he comes through the run before making any decisions but in saying that the Blue Diamond is a serious option.
"I would say going on how well he won Saturday's race over 1100 metres, the 1200 metres of the Blue Diamond would be no concern."
Maher took time to give credit to in-form jockey Eathan Brown, who had the winning ride following the victory.
"Ethan is riding in great form," he said. "Ethan is doing a lot of work for our stable and deserves the wins. He's a very talented young jockey."
Saturday's win by Veecee capped off a huge week for Maher, who has been on the Gold Coast at the Magic Million Yearling Sales.
The Melbourne Cup-winning trainer purchased 13 yearlings which cost owners more than $7.3 million.
A colt by I Am Invincible out of group one winning mare Booker was the most expensive yearling Maher purchased at $2.5 million.
