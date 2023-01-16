"I feel I have overcome many hurdles and reached goals the doctors and physiotherapist set for me - I had to before I could even think about returning to Warrnambool. I am still doing an extensive rehabilitation program in Warrnambool and we are travelling to The Alfred in Melbourne once a month to monitor any rejection complications," Mr Kelly said. He said he and his wife Leeanne were incredibly grateful to everyone who had supported the couple during the past five months.