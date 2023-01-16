The Standard
Warrnambool's Anthony Kelly home recovering after heart transplant

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
January 16 2023
Anthony Kelly is delighted to be home after undergoing a heart transplant five months ago. He is extremely grateful for all the support he has received from community members.

A Warrnambool man who had a heart transplant in August was delighted he was able to return home for Christmas.

