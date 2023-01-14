Motorist escapes injury after caravan flips

A driver has walked away unscathed after their caravan flipped onto its side while approaching Camperdown this afternoon.
The incident occurred on the Princes Highway near the Gnotuk turnoff at about 4.30pm.
While the 27-foot caravan flipped, the four wheel drive the out-of-town motorist was in managed to stay upright.
As such, the service of Ambulance Victoria was not needed, nor the SES.
Police from Mortlake, Camperdown and Lismore attended the scene.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
