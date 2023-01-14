The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool Gem Club hosts biennial show at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 14 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Gem Club secretary Alan Altmann is thrilled the biennial gem show has returned.

The mastermind behind today's Warrnambool Gem Show is a man who once bought two tonnes of geodes from an Arizona convention and had them shipped back home down the Panama Canal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.