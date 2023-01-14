The mastermind behind today's Warrnambool Gem Show is a man who once bought two tonnes of geodes from an Arizona convention and had them shipped back home down the Panama Canal.
Gem Club secretary Alan Altmann is thrilled the biennial show has returned after a three-year hiatus prompted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
He said four to five hundred rockhounds had wandered through the Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School venue by Saturday afternoon.
"It's great to be back, we'll get five to ten new members out of this event," he said.
"A lot of people aren't aware of the club until we do the shows and that seems to jog peoples' memories."
The enthusiast, who has been a member of the club for almost 40 years, said his interest in gemstones formed at an early age.
"I had an interest in geology from when I was very young, one time my brother and I were climbing some Cypress hedges and we looked down at a bloke tipping over a bucket of rocks," Mr Altmann said.
"He saw us up there and asked if we'd like to see what he was doing, so we climbed down and had a look.
"He'd been collecting gemstones in the Otways and from then on my brother and I were hooked. Our father was kind enough to take us on some fossicking trips and it evolved from there. That was the first step."
The former maths and science teacher has since toured the world searching for the perfect specimens.
He said a highlight had been attending the 2007 Tucson Gem Show, where he purchased nearly $20,000 worth of 'cathedral' geodes and had them shipped back home.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
