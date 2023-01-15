The Standard
Photos

Merrivale back on winners list after dominant opening performance from Theo Opperman

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale spinner Ryan Fleming took a game-high 3-27 against North Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna

I'll stand by it and say it, I think he's one of the best batsman in the comp when he's on.

- Justin Lynch

Merrivale senior coach Justin Lynch has praised the work of newly-minted opening bat Theo Opperman following Saturday's four-wicket win against North Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.