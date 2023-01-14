Light-weight jockey Teo Nugent took riding honours with two winners from two rides at Flemington on Saturday.
The former Warrnambool Brauer College student was successful on Beltoro for trainer Robert Hickmott and the John Moloney-trained Shove Over. Both won restricted races.
Nugent told The Standard Saturday's Flemington double was his second at the famous racecourse.
"I had a double at Flemington back in 2020," he said. "It's great to get another double under my belt in town.
"The metropolitan winners keep you under notice of the owners and trainers.
"The win on Beltoro was rewarding as I had been chasing Robert for the ride after I ran third on the horse at Moonee Valley last month. I thought Beltoro would be hard to beat following his Valley run.
"Shove Over is a nice horse. He's got a bit of ability and looks set for a good preparation. John Moloney has been a big supporter of mine and I'm grateful he sees fit to give me race rides."
Nugent, who can ride at 52 kgs, has been extremely busy riding track-work and going to various parts of the state for race rides.
"I don't have much free time," Nugent said. "It's a hectic lifestyle being a jockey. I'm very lucky to ride so light.
"I prefer to be kept busy. I usually ride trackwork for Ciaron and David Eustace at Cranbourne most mornings but there's some mornings I go to Pakenham for work or over to Flemington."
Nugent, who has ridden 318 winners since he started his career as an apprentice for Maher in 2017, ran third on High Emocean in last year's Melbourne Cup. He's been booked to ride High Emocean in the $2 million Sydney Cup at Randwick on October 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.