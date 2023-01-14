The Standard

Warrnambool jockey Teo Nugent wins two races at Flemington meeting

By Tim Auld
Updated January 15 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 10:45am
Teo Nugent after winning the VRC Event Staff Handicap at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

Light-weight jockey Teo Nugent took riding honours with two winners from two rides at Flemington on Saturday.

