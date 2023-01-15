Noorat captain Gus Bourke says his team's first division one win of the season is "reward for the boys" after nearly breaking through in recent matches.
The Steamrollers, who lost their last two South West Cricket matches against Bookaar and Pomborneit despite posting 248 and 291 respectively, enjoyed a 38-run victory over Camperdown by defending 210.
"Isaac Kenna made the 50 and everyone batted pretty well around him," Bourke said.
The skipper praised Kenna for his all-round performance, which included 3-17 from 10 overs through Camperdown's middle order. It came after Andrew Battistello's (3-49) blitz on the Lakers' top order.
"The last couple weeks we haven't got early wickets but Andrew came in and got three-for in the first 10 overs," Bourke said. "That put them (Camperdown) on the back foot."
Noorat wicket-keeper Jamie Harrison took off the gloves this week, with the English import bowling 1-17 from five overs and taking two catches.
Noorat will face Terang, who also secured its maiden win on Saturday against Bookaar, on turf next round with Bourke keen to keep momentum rolling.
"If we keep on building on this, who knows," he said. "We're probably only two games out of the top four."
Meanwhile, Heytesbury Rebels defeated Pomborneit in a top two clash while Cobden held off Woorndoo by 28 runs.
