Portland Coasters defeat Horsham in round 14 of Country Basketball League season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
Portland Coasters youngster Millie Jennings had 19 points against Horsham. Picture: Anthony Brady

Portland Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert praised her team's increased tempo and desperation in the final minutes of Sunday's win against Horsham to lock up a Country Basketball League finals berth.

