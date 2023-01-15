Portland Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert praised her team's increased tempo and desperation in the final minutes of Sunday's win against Horsham to lock up a Country Basketball League finals berth.
The reigning champions defeated fifth-placed Horsham Hornets 83-75 to move two games ahead of the Hornets with one regular season match remaining for both teams.
Warrnambool Mermaids, who also defeated the Hornets on Saturday night, sit fourth with two games left.
"I said to the girls... us playing Horsham was a final for us to finish in the four or them to finish in the four," Zeunert said.
The experienced coach said it was a tough contest against a "physical" Hornets outfit.
"It was a grind but we hung in there and got the momentum back on our end in the last five minutes," she said. "We knew they came off their game (Saturday night) against Warrnambool so their legs would be tired. We just ran out with it better at the end and made good decisions."
Tanielle Knight led the Coasters' offence with 26 points, Millie Jennings had 19 including three from beyond the arc while Summer Millard added 13.
"Young Summer, she's just been working tirelessly for the last couple years and she's just starting to see the rewards," Zeunert said of the teenager. "She's starting to get that belief and consistency on the court."
The Coasters have won their last three matches, with second-place Mt Gambier looming in their final regular season game. Zeunert said her team would aim to sharpen up on both ends of the court before finals.
Meanwhile, Portland's men's team fell out of the top four with back-to-back losses to Ararat and Horsham, while Warrnambool Seahawks also lost to the Hornets.
Terang Tornadoes, led by a 33-point game from Scott Judd, defeated Millicent on Saturday before dropping its game to Mt Gambier on Sunday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
