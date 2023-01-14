The Standard
Southern Right Creative Festival and Warrnambool Rotary Club's three-day quilt show returns

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 14 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:35pm
Southern Right Creative Festival treasurer Michelle Brugman is thrilled the three-day quilt festival has returned.

More than 200 quilts from all corners of the country are lining the walls of a Brauer College hall, each with a unique story to tell.

