More than 200 quilts from all corners of the country are lining the walls of a Brauer College hall, each with a unique story to tell.
It's the first time the biennial Southern Right Creative Festival - in partnership with the Warrnambool Rotary Club - has been able to host its quilt exhibition in four years.
The three-day fundraising event which began in 2011 is this year raising funds for Warrnambool's Francis Foundation and Hospice In The Home.
Each year the festival raises about $10,000 when it runs.
Treasurer Michelle Brugman said quilters had travelled far and wide for the event's return.
"Visitors have come from Mount Gambier, Geelong, Horsham - all over," she said.
"It's one of the biggest regional quilt displays in the state."
One of those was Port Fairy resident and quilting enthusiast Vicki Hawke, who was awed by the display.
"It's absolutely fabulous, just outstanding work and displays, really well setup and just inspirational," she said.
"The show is just as good as Melbourne. I go down to to the Melbourne ones and I think this is just fantastic.
"I try to make quilts myself, I didn't feel like they're quite as good as these."
Ms Brugman, who also makes quilts, had some of her own on display.
"Quilts are a hug that you can give someone, it's love wrapped up in a blanket" she said.
"I had a friend who lived in Bendigo with her husband and her children and her house burned down three months ago.
"I made this quilt to give to them so they had something to wrap themselves up in - something fresh and new they could have together."
