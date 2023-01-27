In the words of his publisher, the latest book from Warrnambool author Paul Jennings will have you reaching for the tissues.
Over the past 38 years, Jennings' books have taken plenty of twists and turns but his new work of children's fiction, The Lorikeet Tree, takes the readers where he has never been before.
It centres around two teenagers - Emily and Alex - who face an uncertain future after their father was diagnosed with a terminal illness.
"This book was slightly different from most of my others," Jennings said.
"It's a fairly serious sort of topic. It is different for me."
But while the subject matter is sad and confronting, Jennings weaves his way through the sensitive topic in a way that is both healing and comforting for younger readers.
"It ends like every children's book should end - in joy and hope," Jennings said.
"This book is an optimistic book. When I sent the first draft to my editor she said: 'You've got us reaching for the tissue box'."
Jennings - a legend of Australian publishing - has sold more than 10 million copies of his books around the world.
His first publication Unreal! in 1985 was turned into the hit TV series Round The Twist.
In 2020, he released Untwisted, a memoir about writing, teaching and his personal life. And while The Lorikeet Tree is a work of fiction, it makes another departure from his fast and funny style.
Aimed at lower secondary schoolchildren, Jennings hopes it would be a cross-over book for adults too.
"Not many people have read it yet but the adults seemed to have really enjoyed it," Jennings said.
"The first sentence has got the father dying, and then we learn the mother's already dead.
"I think my attitude is that children of that age - young teenagers - the reality of death has well and truly hit them.
"They see birds die, their grandparents have died and you turn on the news and there's helicopters crashing and there's car accidents.
"So they're aware of death.
"I feels as if I'm holding the children's hand through this."
Jennings said he felt a sense of duty, through his novel, in making some optimistic projections for how to handle the loss of a loved one.
"I am writing a story with one of the most powerful themes you can get," he said.
"I think it will be a very helpful book."
He said children's book authors had a particular connection with young readers and were always wanting them to find themselves in books they read.
"The nicest and shortest letter I've ever got from a little boy who said: 'Hey Paul Jennings, how do you know what it's like to be me?'
"I was really pleased to get that because it means I have succeeded. He's read that book and the experiences have touched on his childhood.
"And even though my childhood was so much different in the way of technology. Like most children's authors, I know what it felt like - the basic feelings are the same."
Jennings, who turns 80 this year, said that losing his parents was something that, as a six-year-old, he and younger sister Ruth feared when they emigrated to Australia.
"We didn't know anyone. If our parents had died we would have been in Australia. And it wasn't like now when you just hope on a plane and you're there two days later. It took five to six weeks to get here on the boat," he said.
"Ruth and I used to pray every night that our parents wouldn't die. That's not an idea that you want to implant into a five-year-old's mind but I do recall it."
What comes after death is a topic Jennings also touches on in the book.
"The boy says to the girl 'do cats go to heaven?' That brings up the question of whether there is a heaven at all. I don't give the answer to that but it throws in some little seeds about what various possibilities are after death.
"I didn't put those in on purpose but they were a legitimate part of the story because they are children dealing with death."
Jennings has drawn on a number of experiences from his past to tell the story of two teenagers who face an uncertain future with a dad who is dying of brain cancer.
Jennings' own mother passed away after her lung cancer had spread to the brain.
South-west readers will be familiar with many of the locations in the book - the Warrnambool Art Gallery, Warrnambool College and the hospital.
Jennings set the book at his former Hopkins Road property where he spent years returning the strip of land back to native bush, to how it would have been before European settlement.
"The book is set there and the father is growing this plantation of native bush," he said.
This is where we find the lorikeet tree, and as the brother and sister face the hardest year of their life they discover the healing power in nature.
Struggling to face the truth of his father's diagnosis, Alex's coping mechanism is to build elaborate additions to his treehouse in the belief it will avert disaster.
And when he adopts a feral kitten, it angers sister Emily who loves the rainbow lorikeets that nest in their forest. When tensions reach boiling point, it sparks potentially dangerous consequences.
"The books ends in a very moving scene," Jennings said.
"The final thing is not about the father dying so much, but them left with memory of their father and his advice he has given them, and the way his example has made them who they are."
Jennings said he had always wanted to write a book like The Lorikeet Tree after reading Ernest Hemmingway's Old Man and the Sea when he was a young.
"When I read that, I was absolutely engrossed in it. I'd never read anything like it," he said.
"A lot of the images are still with me like the old man who's coming to the end of his life and he's using all his strength to get this fish in but it's almost impossible.
"Like most authors, I'd love to think that in 66 years' time someone is looking back on my book in that way."
The Lorikeet Tree will be published on January 31. It will be available in stores and online.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
