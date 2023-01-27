The Standard
Paul Jennings to release The Lorikeet Tree on January 31

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 27 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Paul Jennings with his new children's book The Lorikeet Tree. Picture by Anthony Brady

In the words of his publisher, the latest book from Warrnambool author Paul Jennings will have you reaching for the tissues.

