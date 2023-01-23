Three south-west CFA units will be better-equipped to battle blazes when new heavy tankers roll in later this year.
Ellerslie, Cobden and Heywood will receive the new tankers as part of the final round of the state government's $126 million CFA Capability Funding package.
Ellerslie CFA captain Merrilyn McCosh said the new tanker would have a much bigger water capacity.
"It will be good because water storage is the biggest thing we've been chasing for decades," Ms McCosh said.
"The new tanker has a 4000-litre capacity and can pump 1200 litres per minute, has a twin cab and can carry four members.
"The current one is 2500 litres and if we don't have access to water we can be travelling 10 kilometres to find some which eats into the time of being at a job.
"Sometimes we can access a dam if there's one on a farm."
Hamilton-based CFA District 5 assistant chief officer Richard Bourke said Ellerslie's old tanker, a 2016 model, would go to another brigade.
"The brigades need to be able to have the right type of appliances to fight the fires," Mr Bourke said.
CFA District 6 assistant chief fire officer Craig Brittain said the new tanker would be a big asset for Cobden in the years to come.
"(Cobden) is high risk because they have bushland, grassland and structural risks, so it's important to have the appropriate level of protection," he said.
Mr Brittain said regular reviews were conducted to assess the most suitable vehicles for brigades.
Woodford Fire Brigade captain Jarrod O'Grady said while the unit missed out on the state government's funding package, it received a "middle-aged" tanker from Warrnambool when that unit upgraded.
"Some of the surrounding brigades like Woodford benefit from the cascading trucks," Mr O'Grady said.
"The busier brigades get the newer trucks so their 10-year-old one gets moved onto a quieter brigade."
The full fleet of 48 vehicles are expected to be rolled out across the state by November.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.