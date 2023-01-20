The Standard
Little support for council amalgamations from south-west mayors

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:00pm
You wouldn't want an area this size having the representation reduced either.

- Ruth Gstrein
At least two former Warrnambool mayors were supportive of a merger with Moyne Shire.

Bigger doesn't mean better when it comes to the idea of further amalgamating south-west councils, according to three mayors.

