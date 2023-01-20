You wouldn't want an area this size having the representation reduced either.- Ruth Gstrein
Bigger doesn't mean better when it comes to the idea of further amalgamating south-west councils, according to three mayors.
Talk of further council amalgamations were raised last week when a poll found a majority of people were in favour of more mergers.
Under the Jeff Kennett government in the early 1990s, the number of councils and shires across the state was reduced from more than 200 to 79.
That call four years ago was something that had the backing of at least two former Warrnambool mayors who said the government "got it wrong" back then and that the boundaries of Warrnambool City and Moyne Shire councils were "a big mistake".
Almost four years later the issue has been raised again.
Corangamite mayor Ruth Gstrein said there didn't need to be further amalgamation of south-west councils.
"In regional Victoria, people really value local representation," she said.
While there might be some cost savings with fewer CEOs, directors and managers in the region with amalgamations, Cr Gstrein said you also needed to look at the level of service given to communities. "That's really important - that the communities feel represented," she said.
Prior to amalgamation, the Corangamite region had 27 councillors. "We're down to seven and I think it works well. You wouldn't want an area this size having the representation reduced either," Cr Gstrein said.
"It's not just about CEO level, it's about representation as well.
"The bigger you are you might save a couple of positions. Our workforce is pretty lean, and I'm sure the other two councils are the same, you're doing the best you can with what you have.
"I don't think by being bigger will make it any better."
With Corangamite covering a big geographical area from Skipton down to the coast, Cr Gstrein said it "wouldn't serve us well by extending boundaries".
"I think it's pretty good the way it is," she said.
"For Corangamite, I certainly don't see any benefit.
"I think it's the right size now without expanding."
Shires across the south-west are already sharing some of their services such as joint IT and roadworks contracts.
"We have really good relationships with Warrnambool and Moyne... where we can get definitely benefit and economies of scale is really important," she said.
"If we can reduce costs, that's where we can partner up. We do it already and we'll continue to do it in the future and look at more opportunities."
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott said local government was established to provide services and representation for local people.
"Creating super-sized municipalities would take the local out of government and risk diminishing the close relationships and understanding of issues that councils currently have with their communities," Cr Arnott said.
"There have been no discussions around mergers and councils within the south-west already work together where possible.
"As an example, Warrnambool and Corangamite have a joint contract for road resealing that creates economies of scale and delivers savings for ratepayers.
"In addition, Corangamite, Moyne and Warrnambool are engaged in a "shared services" IT project that will introduce a shared IT system for a range of administrative functions."
Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster said she wasn't in favour of a merger and it was something that hadn't been discussed.
"It's not something we're entertaining," she said.
"We're always looking for opportunities to share resources or to share services where it can benefit our communities.
"We think we've got very different issues. Moyne Shire looks and feels very different to Warrnambool City. There are very different issues here."
Cr Foster said of all the tiers of government in Australia, local government was the closest to communities, knew them best and was best positioned to provide the services and infrastructure they needed.
"On that basis we are really happy with where things are at the moment," she said.
Cr Foster said if you asked Warrnambool residents, they might not be so keen on inheriting all of Moyne's roads.
"We have a lot of roads per capita and Warrnambool doesn't have that issue," she said.
Cr Foster said she couldn't imagine any merger happening. "I don't know of anyone that's talking about it in local government circles regionally," she said.
"I'd be surprised if the state government goes down that path."
Any merger would be a decision of the state government but a government spokesperson declined to answer questions about whether they would entertain the idea of any further mergers.
A government spokesperson said through the Local Government Act 2020, it had introduced the most ambitious reform to the local government sector in over 30 years. "The government will continue to support councils throughout the state to improve culture and governance, ensuring they better serve the communities they represent," the spokesperson said.
Nationals MP Peter Walsh said the recent RedBridge polling showed half of the respondents supported even further amalgamations.
He said local government faced an uphill battle and were being forced to do more with less.
"And it's ratepayers who are footing the ever increasing bill," Mr Walsh said.
"Regional communities are already struggling with childcare waiting lists that continue to increase, in too many smaller communities the locals are left with no services at all. This is having a direct and serious detrimental impact on attracting new families to towns to fill an increasing number of job vacancies."
Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur said the survey had sniffed out the local government nonsense.
She said the state government needed to act to remedy the local government system.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
