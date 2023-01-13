A group of high-profile racing identities will race the $2.5 million yearling that Winslow training export Ciaron Maher purchased at the Magic Millions Yearling Sale on the Gold Coast on Friday.
The $2.5 million colt by I Am Invincible out of the group-one-winning mare Booker is the highest price Maher has paid for a yearling.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, confirmed to The Standard that Debbie Kepitis, who was in the ownership of champion mare Winx, is among the new owners of the yearling.
"The $2.5 million is the most I've paid for a yearling," Maher said. "He was a standout colt with a top pedigree to match and after his racing days he should be a top stallion. I'm over the moon that he'll be trained by us.
"Debbie Kepitis is among the owners and the vendor Coolmore has kept a share in the yearling. We always knew he was going to be a high-priced yearling but the $2.5 million took us to near our limit."
The Melbourne Cup winning trainer has been an active buyer at this week's sales, purchasing numerous yearlings.
