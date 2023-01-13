The Standard

Winslow training export Ciaron Maher spends $2.5 million on yearling at Magic Millions sale

By Tim Auld
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher spent $2.5 million on a yearling at the Magic Millions sale.

A group of high-profile racing identities will race the $2.5 million yearling that Winslow training export Ciaron Maher purchased at the Magic Millions Yearling Sale on the Gold Coast on Friday.

