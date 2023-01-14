The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Peterborough's Shannon Azzaro releases book Captain Forbes and the Loss of the Schomberg

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 14 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From Fame to Infamy: Captain Forbes and the Loss of the Schomberg author Shannon Azzaro is aiming to re-write the history of the infamous shipwreck. Picture by Anthony Brady

A first-time author is re-writing the history of Captain Forbes and the Schomberg, which came to grief off the Peterborough coast on Boxing Day 1855.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.