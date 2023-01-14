A first-time author is re-writing the history of Captain Forbes and the Schomberg, which came to grief off the Peterborough coast on Boxing Day 1855.
Former librarian and Peterborough resident Shannon Azzaro said there were varying accounts of both the ship - often referred to as the nineteenth century's Titanic - and its master's demise.
She said From Fame to Infamy: Captain Forbes and the Loss of the Schomberg aimed to cut through those mistruths.
"Once I found the story, I really had to keep going because I thought it was only doing justice to 'Bully' Forbes, it's a book that should interest lots of Australians," she said.
"I suspect Australians have been a bit hard on him - Forbes himself brought out 2500 people to Victoria. He belonged to a shipping line called the Black Boar of Liverpool - big carriers of the day of cargo and passengers.
"I'm not replacing anybody's book, I'm just adding another approach to it.
"I'm quite aware that rewriting history is not a popular thing, but it made me wonder how much of history is not quite correct.
"When I examined it in detail, I found quite a lot of variation and some very interesting things."
She said her past career experience made her well-placed to filter the facts.
"Being a reference librarian in the old days before the databases were around, it was a bit like Mastermind, you could be asked anything and your job was to help people find that information," she said.
"As a librarian helping students and academics with research, you know when to stop or keep looking.
"Even now when people say 'I've often wondered this and that', I say 'Send me the information and I'll see what i can find.
"It took me at least a couple of years to write because I hadn't published anything like this before.
"I'm not a mariner so everything i read i made sure i understood and wrote it in language that's easy to understand."
