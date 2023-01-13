RSL Active to return to regular programming

WARRNAMBOOL grassroots program RSL Active will return to regular programming on Saturday after a six-month hiatus.
The initiative, which helps returned veterans and their families foster their mental and physical well-being, previously saw groups meet weekly for walks, swims, personal training sessions and other activities.
But recent volunteer burn-out caused the regular schedule to be put on hold for about six months.
RSL Active creator and veteran Adam Kent said while one-off events had taken place in that time, the weekly catch-ups were vital.
"Peer support is so important and is something our group looks forward to every week," he said.
"We don't want them to have to wait for a big event. We all crave human connection and isolation is a big issue among the veteran community."
Mr Kent said the festive season could also be particularly isolating for returned veterans.
"It's just about getting back out there and doing something with your peers," he said.
Mr Kent said RSL Active would re-launch its regular programming on Saturday (January 14) with a walk to Lake Pertobe and a dip in the ocean at 8.30am.
The group will then walk back to Warrnambool RSL for its pop-up Diggers Breakfast.
Mr Kent said the event was open to anyone, not just veterans.
"You don't have to walk or swim if you don't want to, we've also got some Vietnam veterans just meeting up for breakfast, but we really encourage anyone to come on down and get involved," he said.
"These activities are a good way for us to connect to our community."
Mr Kent said RSL Active's weekly fitness classes would return to Snap Fitness in Warrnambool's Fairy Street on January 28.
The PT sessions kick off at 9am and are followed by a cafe breakfast.
"We try and get to a different cafe each week," Mr Kent said. "We try to give back to the community that has been so good to us."
You can follow RSL Active here.
