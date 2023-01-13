North Warrnambool Eels will be bolstered by the return of skipper Bailey Jenkinson for Saturday's crucial clash against Merrivale.
The opening batsman hasn't played since December 3 against Mortlake when he broke his collarbone fielding in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one match.
Eels coach John Houston said the return of the leader, who had scored 165 runs from four digs before his injury, including 76 in the opening round, was timely against the Tigers who were also on nine points and looking to start the post-Christmas period with a win.
"It's great that he's back, he made a really good recovery by looks of it," he said.
Houston said star bowler Hank Schlaghecke was "still a while away" from returning from a nasty broken arm but remained confident he would play again this season while the Eels will be hoping to gain crucial pair Kory Howlett and Conner Richardson in coming weeks.
"We're hopeful," he said about Schlaghecke's return this season.
"He's basically in that second block of six weeks now so I think he's still got another two to three weeks from there. He can't just go straight back into bowling being his right hand.
"He's itching to get back, he's basically at training every night."
The Eels mentor said regardless of injuries, his ninth-placed side was up for the fight.
"We'll keep putting our best foot forward," he said.
"It's a hugely important game, it can either throw you back into calculations or dent them a bit. It's important we do well.
"Hopefully our best is good enough to get the result on Saturday."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.