A fire which damaged a Warrnambool home on Monday is suspected of being started by an electrical fault

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:35pm
Fire Rescue Victoria Warrnambool brigade Commander Greg Kinross has issued a warning about lithium batteries after a fire at a Warranmbool home on Monday was suspected of being started by an elctrical fault.

