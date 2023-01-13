The Standard
Home/News/Local News

A 31-year-old Terang man and his brother aged in his late 20s have both been charged and bailed

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers arrested in police raid

Two Terang brothers have been arrested after police executed a warrant at an address in the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.