Brothers arrested in police raid

Two Terang brothers have been arrested after police executed a warrant at an address in the town.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a 31-year-old was arrested at an Estcourt Street address, interviewed and charged with a burglary and theft committed at Glenormiston College.
Police allege that tools and two art works from the college, worth a total of about $5000, were stolen during the break-in.
The man was charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during May.
His brother, aged in his late 20s, was also picked up on warrants of apprehension after failing to appear in court on separate charges.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.