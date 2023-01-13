The Standard

Brierly-Christ Church teenager Matthew Gome to make Dowling Shield debut for Melbourne University

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
January 14 2023 - 10:00am
Brierly-Christ Church youngster Matthew Gome is in line to make his Dowling Shield debut for Melbourne University on Monday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Emerging Warrnambool talent Matthew Gome is making his first foray into Victorian Premier Cricket and looking to take the opportunity with both hands.

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

