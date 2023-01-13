Emerging Warrnambool talent Matthew Gome is making his first foray into Victorian Premier Cricket and looking to take the opportunity with both hands.
The 16-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is a member of Melbourne University's under 17 Dowling Shield side which plays three games next week in Melbourne.
The teenager, who plays in Brierly-Christ Church's division one side, was scouted after strong performances for the Western Waves in the Youth Premier League before impressing in some trial matches for the premier club.
"I just thought it was a great opportunity to further my cricket career and just get that experience of playing in premier-league-level competitions," Gome said of his decision to join Melbourne University.
"(I'm) really excited to play those three games in the week, hopefully I make some runs as well.
"I just want to enjoy the week and make the most of the opportunity that's been given to me."
Gome, who missed out in the side's round one loss to Northcote but will play in its next three matches, has relished being around the club's professional set-up so far.
The Emmanuel College year 11 student views senior premier cricket as a potential pathway for him post school and playing Dowling Shield puts his foot right in the door.
"Ideally, that (premier cricket) is where I'd love to be headed for the future but we'll just see how it goes," he said.
"I'd love it to be with Melbourne Uni but I'll just wait and see again which opportunities come."
Gome has dominated at the top of the order for the Bulls' under 17 side this season, leading the competition run-scoring charts with 285 and has only been dismissed once.
He is also fresh from a winning country-week campaign with the Warrnambool Gold under 17s, where he struck 261 runs from five knocks and gloved seven catches.
The youngster has noticed a stark difference between playing in the country and the city while with Melbourne University.
"I just probably think everyone's passion for the game and how switched on they are (is superior)," he said. "Really wanting to help improve each other and the team, (that's) probably a big difference between that and the local leagues."
Looking forward, Gome hopes to find different avenues of scoring with the bat - particularly at the senior division one level - and believes exposing himself to the Dowling Shield will aid his cause.
"Just finding different ways to score against much tougher bowlers than juniors (is where I need to improve)," he said.
Melbourne University's Dowling Shield side plays on Monday against Footscray before matches against Frankston Peninsula on Tuesday and Dandenong on Thursday.
The side then plays its final round game against Kingston Hawthorn on January 29, with the semi-finals and final scheduled for February 12 and 26.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
