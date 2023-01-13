The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Smoke alarm saves Warrnambool couple from apartment fire likely caused by lithium battery

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool businessman, surfer, ex-AFL footballer Richie Umbers and wife Sharon know they're lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed the top floor of their apartment earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.