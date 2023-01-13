Warrnambool businessman, surfer, ex-AFL footballer Richie Umbers and wife Sharon know they're lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed the top floor of their apartment earlier this week.
Mr Umbers, 54, said smoke alarms alerted him to the fire in their Barbaro Terrace home about 7.15am Monday.
"I was lying in bed half dozing when the smoke alarms went off," he said.
"I stood up and could smell the smoke. I couldn't smell it in bed.
"I jumped out of bed on the top floor and opened up the door to the stairwell. There was no smoke there so the fire had to be upstairs.
"I opened up the door and the whole corner of the loungeroom was on fire. It was a metre by a metre and five foot high."
Mr Umbers said he raced to the bathroom, wet a towel and tried to smother the fire.
"But it was too big," he said.
"My wife Sharon was downstairs. I screamed to her ring 000. My phone was in the middle of the fire.
"I wet another towel to try and use it to swat out the fire. I was then overcome by smoke. I couldn't see or breathe.
"I realised I was in some trouble. I was very disorientated.
"If you blindfolded me I could get out of that room, but at that moment I didn't know how to get out.
"I got halfway down the hall. I couldn't see, I couldn't feel the door handles. I got my bearings by the doorway on the other side."
He said he ran down the stairs and his neighbour Dean Hilton was there.
"He said 'get out, you've got to go, it's gone'," he said.
"Everything gets a bit foggy then. I don't know if it was the smoke inhalation or panic.
"There was a fire extinguisher downstairs and I was going to go back to the fire, but Deano said 'it's time to go'.
"Sandra (Dean Hilton's Mum) and Deano did a great job. I wasn't thinking straight. There was a lot of emotion.
"The fire was too big right from the start."
Mr Umbers said he returned to his apartment on Thursday with an insurance assessor.
"The top floor has got to come off. It's gone," the businessman, who produces fishing floats for the commercial fishing industry, said.
"The fire has burst all the water pipes in the roof and flooded the joint.
"The main thing is we both got out. That's what really matters."
Mr Umbers, who has lived in the apartment since 2014, thanked neighbours for their overwhelming support.
"One of the neighbours is a fire expert and he's organised for the neighbours to do some fire training and to put fire extinguishers on every level," he said.
"It looks like something positive will come out of it.
"The smoke alarm saved my life. I've never experienced anything like that, it was just mayhem.
"We've been staying in a caravan and we'll have to organise some accommodation.
"Sharon is shaken up. I am too. It's not a nice thing for anyone to go through. It's very emotional."
