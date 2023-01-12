The Standard

Heat policy in place for Flemington race meeting featuring Warrnambool-trained horses

By Tim Auld
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig went race Hasseltoff in a restricted race over 1600m at Flemington on Saturday.

FRESH from two winners at Penola on Thursday, Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig heads to Flemington on Saturday with his handy galloper Hasseltoff chasing his fourth victory at the famous racecourse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.