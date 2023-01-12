FRESH from two winners at Penola on Thursday, Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig heads to Flemington on Saturday with his handy galloper Hasseltoff chasing his fourth victory at the famous racecourse.
Hasseltoff, who has won two of his five starts for Dabernig, lines up against 10 rivals in the $130,000 restricted race over 1600 metres.
Dabernig has been forced to book jockey Daniel Stackhouse for Saturday's ride as regular hoop Craig Williams rides at the big Gold Coast meeting in Queensland.
"It's a shame Craig can't ride Hasseltoff because he's got a great record on the horse but he's got rides at the Gold Coast," Dabernig told The Standard.
"We booked Daniel. He's a very underrated jockey. Hasseltoff is up in class and down in weight on Saturday.
"We've also had to drop him back in distance to the mile as there were no other suitable races for Hasseltoff.
"We've kept him fresh with swims down at the beach since his last win on New Year's Day. He's got an exceptional record at Flemington and I'm hopeful that continues."
Duo Perna and Fixated were Dabernig's winners on Thursday at Penola.
Shane Jackson and Matthew Williams are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners at Flemington.
Jackson saddles up Adelaide Ace while Rioyuki is Williams' runner.
Racing Victoria has introduced its hot weather policy for Saturday's Flemington meeting after the Bureau of Meteorology predicted the temperature to reach 38 degrees in Melbourne.
The policy sees race one start at 10.30am and the last at 2.53pm.
Gaps between races have been reduced to 30 from 35 minutes meaning the nine-race program will be shortened to less than four-and-a-half hours.
An additional veterinarian will be on-course to monitor horses' condition.
Misting fans and buckets of ice water will be located throughout the stables with people in the mounting yard to hose down horses pre and post-race.
