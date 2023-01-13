THE south-west's next generation of musicians will perform as part of the region's biggest music festival.
Port Fairy Folk Festival has today announced the 2023 line up of emerging youth artists, aged between 12 and 25, taking part in the Future Folk program.
The program was launched at the festival in 2022.
This years' line up of artists is: Andrei O'Connor, Angela Kenna, Atomic Entourage, Etta Lane, Evie Dalton, Lucy Lorenne, My Giddy Aunt, Out of Hand, Ruby McKenna and Zoe Borthwick.
Moyne mayor Karen Foster said program was a great initiative supporting young artists from the Moyne area.
'We're proud to support local musicians and this is an incredible opportunity for our talented performers to take the stage in front of a live audience and gain invaluable performance experience," Cr Foster said.
"Future Folk highlights the region's emerging talent and provides important development opportunities for our young people," Cr Foster said.
Director Justin Rudge said the artists were a wonderful addition to the overall event.
'We are honoured to support local artists from south-west Victoria and play a part in developing their career in music," Mr Rudge said.
"There is a wealth of extraordinary talent coming out of the region, and we've seen local artists go on to have a magical career after performing at the Folkie.
"We are thrilled to be a part of their journey."
As part of the program, participants will work established artists performing at the festival in one-on-one and group mentoring sessions.
The program aims to develop skills, confidence and connections for young performers to develop their careers.
The young artists will perform at the Fiddlers Green over the Port Fairy Folk Festival long weekend, as well as across various stages in the festival arena.
The program is supported by Moyne Shire Council through the Victorian Government's FReeZA program.
The program is supported by Moyne Shire Council through the Victorian Government's FReeZA program.
The festival runs from March 10-13.
