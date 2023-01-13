Pomborneit captain Grant Place says his side won't be placing too much weight on Saturday's blockbuster South West cricket clash with Heytesbury Rebels at Timboon.
The winner will have reasonable claims to premiership favouritism, as the Bulls and the Rebels are the only undefeated teams.
The Bulls skipper said in the past the side had made the mistake of placing excessive pressure on winning big games during the regular season.
"We tended for the two or three years we beat Mortlake in the finals, I think we lost to them in the home-and-away season and then got it done in the finals," he told The Standard.
"I think both us and Heytesbury will be thereabouts when it comes to finals time, so just hopefully we put out a good performance.
"Obviously it's nice, a win for either side probably cements a top-two spot I'd say.
"Other than that, that's probably the only carrot for the win."
The Rebels' batting line-up has bordered on impenetrable this season, with the team only losing nine wickets in total from its five matches.
Place was aware of this and said the Bulls needed to start strongly with the ball and "get a couple of early wickets" to expose the lower order.
"Their top-three have been in ripping form," he said.
"At times when your top three or four batsmen are in ripping form it means there's not a lot of opportunity for guys down the order.
"If we can take a couple of quick wickets and put the guys in, in the middle order that haven't had much of a hit, then hopefully we can bowl them out cheaply."
The Bulls sit first after six games ahead of the second-placed Rebels who have a match in hand.
Place is happy with how the side is performing but wants his bowlers to bowl tighter with the new ball.
"I think we're probably conceding a few too many runs with the ball," he said.
"Letting sides get off to a bit of a flyer with the new ball so that's probably one thing we'll look to make a few tweaks and see if we can tighten it up a bit at the start."
Top-order batter Josh Place will likely miss Saturday's game because of holidays however the side will welcome back premiership Western Bulldog Easton Wood.
In the other matches, Noorat will be desperate for its first win of the season when it faces fourth-placed Camperdown while Terang and Bookaar's match looms as a tight affair.
Third-placed Cobden will be looking to bounce back from a nine-wicket loss to the Rebels when it plays fifth-placed Woorndoo - fresh off a win against Terang.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
