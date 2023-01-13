A rising Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club believes its new state-of-the-art turf wicket facility can have a lasting impact at both junior and senior level in the future.
Division one club Northern Raiders will officially launch its five-pitch turf deck on Saturday, January 21 against Russells Creek - just three years since launching the project at the Rodger Henderson Oval.
The adjoining Peter McDonald Oval remains a hard-wicket facility.
Club co-president Peter Harris described the launch of the new turf facility as a watershed moment for the Purnim-based club.
"It's been a huge success for us to get to this point," he told The Standard at training on Thursday night.
"Over the past 12 months in particular there's been a lot of hard work to get here, a lot of volunteers have put in so much and the club itself is self-generated.
"To finally be playing on our turf wicket is amazing in such a small community."
Harris said it was vital for developing the club's junior program further and enhancing the progress made at senior level.
"Because the club is all self-maintained, when we get the opportunity to control the turf wicket and what we can produce, the juniors have the options to play on turf which not a lot of clubs have," he said.
"To show that to our juniors is an amazing effort and really exciting.
"We started working on our junior program a lot last year and the year before but from the bottom-end up we've increased numbers from seven Woolworths Blasts to 15 and having 15 in an under 11 program which was non-existent last year.
"The long-term future is really bright with under 15s and under 17s boys and (under) 15s and 17s girls which is huge within this club for a small community in Purnim."
From a senior cricket perspective, Harris believes the new facility can propel the club to recruit strongly within the region and also attract more overseas players to complement the existing group.
"The fortunate part of this oval is there's no football being played here, whereas every other ground that has a turf wicket aside from Allansford has footy being played on it," he said.
"We can produce a wicket that is true to itself and be played on all year round. To show these facilities to potential recruits will blow them away. They'll be able to see what we're about as a club and what our future holds and hopefully they'll want to play at the Northern Raiders."
The club's official unveiling will kick off from 2.30pm in the clubrooms.
