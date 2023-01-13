The Standard
Photos

Warrnambool and District club Northern Raiders to officially unveil new turf wicket on 21 January

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zack Sabo gives the ball a whack on the new turf wicket at Purnim. Picture by Sean McKenna

A rising Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club believes its new state-of-the-art turf wicket facility can have a lasting impact at both junior and senior level in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.