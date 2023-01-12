Police are expected to use drones and ground penetrating radar towards the end of the month to continue the search for the body of missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis.
Mr Jarvis, who was last seen in 2006, is believed to have been murdered and police have been searching for his body in an area in the Framlingham Forest.
Informed sources at Framlingham said the search area had been narrowed down.
"They have really narrowed down the search area. It doesn't appear to be a big area and where they are looking is not far off the main road," the source said.
"There's been a fair few people driving through the forest and there was traffic control in place at one stage."
Victoria Police media liaison declined to release an update in relation to the search.
But the source said it was expected the search would start again towards the end of the month.
In early December Victoria Police missing person squad members moved to quell community concerns after confirming they were searching for the body of Mr Jarvis in the Framlingham Forest.
"Police will be undertaking investigations in the vicinity of Framlingham Forest as part of a missing persons squad investigation," a Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said at the time.
"Local police, along with other specialist resources, will be in the area. Any activities in the area will be in consultation with the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and further information will be provided once operationally appropriate to do so.
"As this matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
The search started after two men were charged with the alleged murder of Mr Jarvis, who went missing in 2006.
The men, Steven Johnson, 70, of Wangoom, and Glenn Fenwick, 59, of Warrnambool, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in November and in separate hearings were both remanded in custody until April.
At the end of November an Aboriginal elder told The Standard that two undercover police officers had allegedly pulled guns on two Framlingham youths who were in the forest looking for sticks to make traditional weapons.
He also alleged there had been a lack of consultation with Framlingham residents about the search being conducted in the forest.
