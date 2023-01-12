Wanted man extradited from South Australia

A wanted man has been arrested in South Australia and appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court where he was further remanded in custody.
The extradition hearing was held on Thursday afternoon and the 30-year-old man was remanded to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday next week, January 19.
He was wanted in relation to six police briefs of evidence.
The man is well known to police after a dramatic arrest a couple of years ago involving a police car ramming.
He has been sentenced to extensive prison terms in the past.
Darebin police crime investigation unit detectives went to South Australia to take custody of the man and extradite him to Victoria.
