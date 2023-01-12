A quick dive in the ocean resulted in a fruitful pay day for a south-west teen.
Ned Darcy, 14, who lives near Cobden, is camping in Warrnambool with his family.
He's been practicing duck diving to the bottom of the sea most days.
That's why his sister Greta rushed to tell him an Irish man was in search of someone to help him rescue his phone.
The man dropped his iPhone into the water from the city's breakwater and was offering $200 to anyone who could find it.
"I didn't think I would find it but I decided to give it a go," Ned said.
He said the water was quite shallow and he was able to locate the iPhone, which was still working, in about five minutes.
For his efforts, Ned was thanked and labelled "a legend" by the grateful visitor.
Ned's mother Lydia Darcy said her son was stoked with the cash reward.
"We live on a dairy farm and Ned usually has to milk the cows to make money, which he hates, so he was pretty happy with this," Mrs Darcy said.
Ned said he would use the cash to go towards a PlayStation 5.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
