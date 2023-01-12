The Standard
South-west teen receives $200 for rescuing iPhone from ocean

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 6:55am
Ned Darcy was given a $200 cash reward for finding an iPhone in Lady Bay.

A quick dive in the ocean resulted in a fruitful pay day for a south-west teen.

