Man cops fine over drug money

A Hamilton man has copped a hefty fine after thousands of dollars were transferred into his bank account by a known drug dealer.
Jason Ford, 44, of Hamilton, allegedly transferred $8240 into the account of Phillip Piper, 30, between April 14 and September 29, 2021.
On Tuesday Piper pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court to recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
He was fined $10,000. In sentencing, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the penalty should exceed the amount transferred into Piper's account.
The court heard Hamilton police arrested Ford on October 18, 2021, over allegations of trafficking methamphetamine.
A search warrant of Ford's Westpac Bank account was then executed on November 3, revealing 13 separate transfers by the man to Piper.
The amounts ranged between $50 and $2000.
The court heard Piper knew Ford was unemployed and trafficking drugs in the Hamilton area.
Police said Piper was reckless to the fact the money transferred into his account was likely the proceeds of crime.
Piper was arrested and charged on April 9 last year.
A court previously heard Ford was charged with trafficking the drug ice and dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
It came after he was arrested in possession of an eightball of meth in October 2021, as well as a digital scale and there were images from the accused man's phone.
Ford fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court in May last year where his barrister Jennifer Clark argued there was no evidence to support a charge of dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime between March 29, 2021, and October 18, 2021.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the major proceeds of crime charge was unsupported by evidence and a jury would be asked to assume Mr Ford was a crook and therefore a drug trafficker.
The Office of Public Prosecutions later withdrew the proceeds of crime charge relating to the $213,000.
Ford pleaded guilty to an amended drug trafficking charge and was jailed for seven months - time he had already served in custody while on remand.
He has 43 pages of prior court appearances and in 2016 was jailed for four months for trafficking meth.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.