The Standard

Warrnambool basketballer Malakye Cunningham weighing up playing future after graduating from American high school

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malakye Cunningham wants to make a career out of basketball. Picture by Sean McKenna

PROMISING Warrnambool basketballer Malakye Cunningham is weighing up his next move as he plans to turn his passion into a full-time career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.