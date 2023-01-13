PROMISING Warrnambool basketballer Malakye Cunningham is weighing up his next move as he plans to turn his passion into a full-time career.
The combination guard is home in Australia after graduating early from American high school Legacy School of Sport Sciences early.
Cunningham, 18, said he had a number of offers and wanted to make the right decision for him personally.
"I decided to keep working out, stay sharp until I decide what I want to do next," he told The Standard during a basketball clinic run by his father Bobby in Warrnambool on Friday.
"I have a few agents and advisers helping me keep my options open, whether it be (US) college or the NBL."
The athletic teenager, who turns 19 in March, is focused on improvement in the meantime.
"To be able to play the sport I have always played since I was a kid and to play professionally, that's every kid's dream, so to be put in this position (where it might happen) is amazing," Cunningham said.
"I am just staying sharp and staying in the gym. I (can spend) four to five hours a day each session (on court) and sometimes I do two-a-day or three-a-day.
"I want this to be my job."
Cunningham moved to America - his dad's home country - in December 2021 to help improve his basketball.
The former Warrnambool College student said it was a life-changing experience as he settled into life in Houston, Texas.
"The last 12 or 13 months have been very challenging but it's what I asked for," he said.
"Being able to chase my dream with no distractions was awesome."
Houston proved to be an ideal spot for Cunningham, who originally moved overseas to join a school in Dallas.
"It was amazing. Being in Houston definitely changed my whole outlook on everything," he said.
"It was the best landing spot I could've asked for. My head coach PJ Couisnard was a great mentor to me, especially with the mental aspect of the game, that was something I lacked going over there."
He's grown to six-foot-seven and complements his sweet-shooting from long range with an ability to get to the basket.
"I've worked on my athleticism. Being in America, it's a faster game and a more athletic game," he said.
"Overseas (like here in Australia) we're taught the fundamentals early but over there it's run-and-gun athleticism so I've been able to build that up.
"I am getting to the rim easier and that comes with working on my athleticism. It's all countless hours in the weight room, sprints on the court, suicides - the stuff a lot of kids hate to do - that is what's necessary.
"I won't lie I didn't (enjoy it) at first but it's part of the process."
Off the court he loved a famous Texan barbecue.
"I love my food - I'm my father's son," he said.
"You go to New York, and it's a second home to me, but everyone is minding their own business and a little disgruntled with everyone but the hospitality in Texas I loved and just the people, it felt like another home to me."
Cunningham is relishing the chance to spend time in Warrnambool.
"It's surreal. It still hasn't hit me yet, that drive home from the airport, looking at all the scenery," he said.
Part of being home is helping at his dad's school holiday basketball clinics.
The young participants relish watching him play.
"It's amazing. Kids are asking me for pictures and autographs - I am nobody but I guess to them I am somebody," Cunningham said.
"It is really cool because I was once these kids looking up to the older kids, so to give back to them means a lot to me."
