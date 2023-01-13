A festival organiser says he's overwhelmed by the response to a call-out to help make an overnight festival in Wangoom happen next weekend.
On January 3, Goomfest organiser Sam Pyers said they needed to sell another 146 tickets by January 12 to go ahead. He said it took 10 months to put the festival held on a Wangoom farm together.
"An unexpected shift has happened, the culmination of a number of factors has led to a change in purchase behaviour across the country," Mr Pyers said in a statement.
"We want to give you all a chance to change this and help us make this event happen. We needed you and you pulled through. We can't believe how wonderful your response has been to our call out.
"We're so grateful for our GOOM community, you really are what makes this event possible."
It comes after Warrnambool's Tracks music festival was cancelled a week out from its inaugural event, set to be held on Saturday.
Goomfest will be held on January 21.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
