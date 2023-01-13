The Standard
Updated

Music festival Goomfest is running at 363 St Marys Rd, Wangoom on January 21

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:00am
Goomfest has been saved from cancellation after a call out was made by organisers two weeks before the event to sell more tickets. Picture by Kirsty Renee Hill

A festival organiser says he's overwhelmed by the response to a call-out to help make an overnight festival in Wangoom happen next weekend.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

