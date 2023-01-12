Between visits to her mother in a Melbourne hospital last year, Warrnambool's Svet Lineham had plenty of time to create a colourful quilt as a gift.
That quilt is among dozens that will be on display in Warrnambool this weekend as part of the Southern Right Creative Festival.
And as organising committee member Ann Donaldson said, there is a story behind almost every quilt and Mrs Lineham's is no exception.
Her mum, Tania Charlamow, 83, was hospitalised after becoming really unwell with an infection in February and March last year but because tough pandemic restrictions were still in place Mrs Lineham was only allowed to visit for one hour a day.
"What do you do for 23 hours after one hour at the hospital?" she said.
So one quilt panel at a time, she would sit in the house where she grew up and sew the quilt she has called Serene Time.
"That would be my happy place," Mrs Lineham said.
"It really kept me sane for all that time."
The infection was so bad it caused temporary delirium, and she eventually had to undergo surgery which has left her unable to walk.
"Only one person could visit for only one hour a day. So it was pretty intense," Mrs Lineham said.
Her mum has now moved to Warrnambool to live at Opal Warrnambool Place. "It's great that she's here," Mrs Lineham said.
"Mum always sewed, she knitted and she embroidered a lot."
Mrs Lineham's love of sewing and being creative was passed down to her from her mum who had come to Australia as a 17-year-old from China in the 1950s.
"My grandpa was in the Tsars guards so when the revolution happened they left Russia," she said.
"They were told they had to leave, flee the country to save themselves."
The guards' job had been to protect the royal family of Russia, but after the revolution in 1918 the Romanovs executed.
Mrs Lineham's grandparents fled Russia to Harbin in Manchuria near the border in northern China.
"They were very multicultural towns and a lot of Russians went there and settled and lived there until the Chinese didn't want anymore Europeans there," she said.
"The village where they grew up, there were a lot of Russians so they had a Russian schools, Russian shops. They still intermingled with the Chinese people.
"Mum was saying it took ages to get a visa to come to Australia. It took them about two years. They used up every bit of their money to come to Australia.
"They travelled down to Shanghai and caught a boat. She was always grateful that on the train trip when they ran out of everything, the Chinese people gave them food and stuff until they got to the ship."
Ms Donaldson said the pandemic meant people were able to finish off project that they had tucked away in their cupboards.
"It was their place to escape to," she said.
"Everything that was happening around them, they could just go to their beautiful fabric stash and create something.
"To be creative is the healthiest thing you can do."
She said there would be a range of trade stalls at the show with people coming from across the south-west as well as South Australia.
