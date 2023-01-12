The Standard

City Memorial Bowls Club to run Des Notley Pairs at two clubs in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reigning Des Notley Pairs champions Bradley Pavy and Matt Flapper from Ocean Grove. Picture by Anthony Brady

AN annual lawn bowls tournament is splitting with tradition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.