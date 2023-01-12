AN annual lawn bowls tournament is splitting with tradition.
City Memorial's Des Notley Pairs, which is entering its 34th year, will be played across two venues when players roll into the south-west on Wednesday and Thursday.
Warrnambool will host half the games.
City Memorial bowls co-ordinator Bryan Sheehan said it was a sensible decision to cater for the 60 teams contesting the tournament.
"There will be 60 players here one day, 60 players there and then they'll swap over the next day," he said.
"Past years we've used three greens here (at City) and we're trying something different, using two here and two at Warrnambool.
"When Warrnambool have their autumn classic for six days and their overflow comes up to us so we're reciprocating and trying to work together."
Sheehan said the teams would play six games of 14 ends each with the top duo to be crowned champions on the Thursday evening.
"It's basically like pennant but there's two players instead of four," he said.
"Everyone enjoys two-or-walk pairs because you get more bowls and you get a bit of rhythm."
City Memorial Bowls Club has also increased the Des Notley Pairs' prize money.
"Traditionally it's been a pretty prestigious tournament but it hasn't been big money," Sheehan said.
"It was always $5000 and we've put it up to $8000."
The winning team will receive $3000 with prize money paid down to eighth.
Meanwhile, Western District Bowls Division weekend pennant resumes after its Christmas-New year break on Saturday.
City Red is undefeated after nine rounds and has a three-game buffer atop the division one ladder and plays clubmate City Gold (third).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.