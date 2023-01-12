The Standard
Orford woman overcomes obstacles to lead next generation farm

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 8:30am
Orford's Rachael McGrath, 25, manages the family farm and is looking to buy her own land. Picture by James Braszell Photography

High start-up costs may be keeping the next generation of dairy farmers away from the industry, but one Orford woman is determined to be the exception.

