High start-up costs may be keeping the next generation of dairy farmers away from the industry, but one Orford woman is determined to be the exception.
Orford's Rachael McGrath, 25, manages the family farm, has invested in her own cattle and sheep and is now looking to purchase land at a time when many are being priced out of the market.
"I do like a challenge", she said.
"I want to try to get the ball moving now and start investing in land."
The aspiring farm owner, who owns 30 milkers and has about 30 heifers to join a 300-cow operation, this year also helps to farm 350 sheep with the help of her parents Anne and Eddie and her uncle Andrew.
She said returning to study and completing a Diploma of Agriculture - with the support of a DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship - had broadened her farming options and aspirations even further.
"I like a bit of diversification," Ms McGrath said.
"I really like the agronomy side of things and wanted to brush up on that, but the course was so much broader than that.
"It was invaluable in teaching me how to manage staff and to implement policies and procedures. Farming is not just milking cows, it's all the book work that goes with it.
"Obviously, day-to-day stuff is different but it was important to wrap my head around the theory behind it.
"That's why I wanted to do the course. I'm definitely in a better position to run the farm now.
"The Diploma has really helped me to realise how much is involved."
She said she was already planning to expand her operation further with the knowledge she'd gained.
"I had some spare money and could buy more sheep than I could cows," Ms McGrath said.
"We have 350 in total and I own 50 per cent and this year we have nearly 400 lambs and I own half of them.
"However, the main income source is still dairy.
"Things are going well there so I'm thinking about dropping back on sheep numbers and milking more cows."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
