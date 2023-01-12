A man was airlifted to hospital after a tractor rollover in Terang on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to a property on Cobden-Terang Road just after 9.40pm.
The SES, CFA and Victoria Police worked together to free the man. The Environment Protection Authority also attended.
Ambulance Victoria transported the 78-year-old man to a Geelong hospital with minor injuries and in a stable condition.
Terang SES unit controller Jamie Rowe said due to the precarious location of the tractor - a ditch near a drain - the rescue was complicated.
"If he wasn't injured he'd have been able to get out in 20 minutes, but because he was it took us an hour and 15 minutes," he said.
Camperdown police also attended, praising the collaborative effort.
"Not all fatalities happen on the road, these things can happen on a private property," a police spokesman said.
The incident came after a Simpson man died in a quad bike rollover near Pirron Yallock on December 20.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the organisation is aware of the incident.
"Inspectors will determine whether a formal investigation is required," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
