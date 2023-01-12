The Standard
A man was airlifted to Geelong Hospital after his tractor rolled at a Cobden-Terang Road property

Updated January 12 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 3:30pm
The SES, CFA and Victoria Police worked together to free a man after his tractor rolled over at a Cobden-Terang Road property in Terang on Wednesday night. This is a file image

A man was airlifted to hospital after a tractor rollover in Terang on Wednesday night.

