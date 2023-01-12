The Standard

Warrnambool man pleads guilty to fake calls to triple-0 estimated to set back taxpayers almost $20,000

William Huynh
William Huynh
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:00pm
A Warrnambool court has heard hoax calls made to emergency services are expected to cost taxpayers close to $20,000.

A Warrnambool man has pleaded guilty to making fake triple-0 calls which are expected to cost taxpayers near tens of thousands of dollars.

