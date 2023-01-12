A Warrnambool man has pleaded guilty to making fake triple-0 calls which are expected to cost taxpayers near tens of thousands of dollars.
Samuel Crouch, 23, pleaded guilty at Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges of making vexatious calls to emergency services and one count of possessing imitation firearms.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Greg Kew said the four hoax calls to triple-0 - made between February 12 and March 21, 2022 - reporting major vehicle collisions and serious injuries, and deployed emergency services to alleged scenes, would set back taxpayers almost $20,000.
Crouch was also found with three imitation firearms during his arrest for the fake triple-0 calls at a Warrnambool property in April 2022.
Senior Constable Kew said the cost of Fire Rescue Victoria responses amounted to $8218 while ambulance services were $396 and police call outs were estimated to be between $5000 and $10,000.
"Separate to the risk faced to members of the public due to the high-risk driving by emergency services, (there is) a fiscal cost," he said.
"His behaviour was calculated. He actively removed SIMs from a phone to discourage any identification.
"It was a deliberate act to send multiple emergency services driving at high speed to an event that didn't occur."
IN OTHER NEWS
Crouch's lawyer said he had a history with mental health struggles but had successfully engaged with his bail psychological support program and was remorseful for his offending.
"He expresses deep remorse and regret for his actions," she said.
"At the time (of the offences) he was not engaging with any mental health services due to his case with South West (Healthcare) being closed after a period of non-engagement.
"He instructs me that he is feeling mentally a lot better than at the time of the offence."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Crouch was facing jail time.
But he said he would defer sentencing for the defence to attain official evidence of a psychiatric disorder.
Mr Lethbridge said the law applies to people "who act impulsively or have various disorders" as it does to other people.
"I accept that there are different considerations ... but that's balanced out with the need to protect the community and precious community resources," he said.
"It needs to be marked and denounced by immediate term of imprisonment."
