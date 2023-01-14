It's time: Fix our roads

Dear valued subscriber,
We are using former Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam's most famous catchcry to invite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Daniel Andrews to drive the region's crumbling roads. 'It's time'.
One of Mr Albanese's government's first acts was to cut $40m funding the previous Liberal government had committed for upgrades to south-west roads. That money had been "inactive" or unspent, according to the federal government. Indeed it had because the Labor state government led by Daniel Andrews had dithered and politicked over a requirement it had to commit a further 20 per cent.
We have asked the federal government several times why the decision was made. It's time the federal government answered. It's also time Mr Albanese's government better understand the condition of our roads.
It's time Mr Andrews visited Warrnambool. The last time he visited the city was in July 2017. That was for an announcement about upgrades to our unreliable train service. After hundreds of millions of federal and state government funds have been spent on track and signalling improvements, we are still waiting for new trains.
Mr Andrews has of course been to other parts of the region since then but our roads, which have been a crumbling mess for years under both Labor and the Coalition, have deteriorated further. And they will only continue to crumble until a meaningful long-term solution is found and funded.
Earlier this week we used social media to ask our readers to nominate their worst stretch of road in the region.
"You expect just the one road to be mentioned? That's funny," was one reply.
Another person said: "Would be better to list the few that are OK. And then get to fixing everything else." Sadly those contributions sum up the situation.
It's time our roads stopped being used as a political football. It's time real solutions are found. The reality is many of our roads have lasted well beyond their intended life. We all know it's cheaper to maintain an asset than build new but at some point you have to cease patch-up jobs and bite the bullet.
We have campaigned on your behalf for decades now. We have had some successes. But we need to move beyond calling for this road or that road to be upgraded, we need more meaningful change. Now that we have Labor in power at both federal and state level, could we get an agreement on a sustainable way of funding upgrades devoid of politics? It's time.
The concerning rise in drink-driving related road fatalities was highlighted this week in a sobering reminder to not drink and drive.
Our story about thieves stealing a teen's bike while he was waiting for an ambulance naturally brought an angry reaction. The young lad suffered a broken arm and his family cut short their holiday to the city but the theft of the bike left a bitter taste in their mouths.
The death of Australia's highest-ranking Catholic, Cardinal George Pell, was met with mixed reactions this week. Some like former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he should become a saint while clergy abuse survivors have vastly different views, saying he didn't keep his promise of helping them.
It is hard to believe the state government overlooked Warrnambool for one of 25 new urgent care centres across the state. Some cities smaller than Warrnambool will have one to help reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments.
Quick-thinking neighbours helped residents flee an apartment fire on Monday. The occupants say smoke alarms were critical in helping them escape.
Good news for those looking to enter the housing market with new data revealing prices have dipped in Warrnambool since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic but for many housing affordability remains a big issue.
Calls are ramping up for a new Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club headquarters after club leaders highlighting a number of issues and fears during a bumper beach period last weekend. After being promised funds if the coalition won both state and federal elections last year, the club has gone back to the drawing board as it reignites its funding campaign.
Cobden's vacant former hardware store is set to be transformed into a vet clinic under a plan lodged with Corangamite Shire.
Fast-food lovers are breathing a sigh of relief after Warrnambool's KFC revealed it won't be closed for weeks this summer for renovations after finding a way to limit the impact on customers.
The campaign to save Warrnambool's Cannon Hill from development ramped up this week with opponents to a planned art gallery donning t-shirts with the message 'hands off Cannon Hill'.
Summer fun can lead to tragedy, that's why shire officials are concerned about people jumping off a Port Fairy footbridge into the Moyne River, reminding them they face $200 fines.
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
