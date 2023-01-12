A TEENAGER hoping to inspire other female drivers will make her South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic debut in the famous race's 50th edition.
Mahtia Bissett will fly from Tasmania to Victoria to compete in the three-night showcase at Allansford's Premier Speedway in late January.
It will be just her second stint racing outside her home state after getting a taste of mainland competition late last year.
"We left home on December 26 to race a few nights - we raced Avalon, Simpson, Mount Gambier and Warrnambool," the 19-year-old told The Standard.
"It was the first time I'd ever raced away so it was a big step. We finished every night so that was a bonus.
"One of the nights was a red flag and someone had hit me and we did a bit of chassis damage but that's getting fixed now."
The flying trip was the ideal eye-opener for Bissett - in her third sprintcar season - ahead of the classic which will feature more than 100 drivers.
She "gained heaps of experience" having spent the early stages of her career competing on the Apple Isle, often at Latrobe - a track a few kilometres from her home.
"To begin with it (racing on the mainland) was very daunting and I'm usually a very nervous person anyway so the nerves were absolutely through the roof," Bissett said.
"But it's all run very professionally and even the officials and all the volunteers treat you with respect all the time, they don't talk down to you.
"Even the big top team drivers don't talk down to you either so it made it less daunting and I was able to ask questions if I wasn't sure."
Once she overcame her initial apprehension Bissett relished racing against bigger, higher-quality fields.
"It's awesome," she said.
Bissett, who is studying applied health and community support at University of Tasmania and works as a disability support worker, followed her dad Scott into motorsport and is grateful for the guidance from mum Leanne, older brother Jack and crew chief Tony Smith.
Father and daughter even had the chance to race a sprintcar alongside each other but the former stepped aside. "Before I was born dad originally raced sidecars and then he started to race wingless sprintcars as well," she said.
"When he was racing the wingless I then ventured into the junior go-karts and then he made the step to sprintcars and as soon as I turned 16 that night I raced a junior go-kart and that night I jumped into a sprintcar.
"I think he gets more enjoyment watching me now than he does out of racing."
Bissett, who played football when she was younger, is among a select group of female competitors in the 410 class but she can see the number growing in coming years.
"Being a male-dominated sport that's kind of cool," she said. "And now down here (in Tasmania) there's a lot of female junior drivers, so (it's good) just to see girls get involved. Sometimes you have to work a little bit harder but it pays off."
Bissett said she wanted to show other women they could race in the top class.
"Even in the pits there's always parents coming up with their kids and they're like 'I wanted to see the girl racer'," she said.
"I think that's really cool, being able to show girls they can do anything they put their mind to."
