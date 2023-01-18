The Standard
Corangamite Shire mayor says community 'kicking goals' in effort to free-up land

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:51pm
Corangamite Shire Council south west ward councillor Kate Makin believes landowners are racing to get their subdivisions approved before the mid-year.

One councillor says an upward trend in planning applications lodged across Corangamite Shire may be a sign landowners are racing to beat an incoming land tax.

