One councillor says an upward trend in planning applications lodged across Corangamite Shire may be a sign landowners are racing to beat an incoming land tax.
A subdivision in Cobden and Scotts Creek, the division of what might be the last vacant parcel in Port Campbell and the development of land for a dwelling in Timboon are some of the latest permits to land on the desks of planning officers.
In the six-month period from July to present-day, 26 planning permit applications for subdivisions have been lodged across the shire, as well as 16 for new dwellings.
That's in comparison to 50 planning permit applications for subdivisions and 27 for new dwellings spanning the entire year of 2022.
South West ward councillor Kate Makin said the mounting requests from all corners of the shire may be due to an incoming hurdle.
"They might be trying to get in before the land tax comes in in the middle of the year," she said.
"It's a good thing for all towns to get subdivisions going, they just need to be in the right spot, but we've done all the strategic planning.
"It shows farmers with large parcels of land want to break them up. But if they have to pay extra tax to subdivide it then they're not going to do it. In that case, that land is going to be leased as a big acreage and nobody would want to build on it.
"We're breaking up land to help people relocate from the city to the country - there's a housing shortage and if people can subdivide that land then that's great because it eases the pressure.
"But if there's an extra tax on it no one's going to do it so we'll have no land, no houses to build on, we're still going to have a worker shortage and all that so it's a chicken and egg situation.
"We have had lots of subdivisions in Timboon and we've still got our council-owned land (Unlocking Housing project) which we're in the process of subdividing up, so we've still got more blocks of land to come there, about 30-odd, which is good.
"Luckily we've managed to get it through the system before the tax comes in. It's great for the town, we love people moving to Timboon and making it a thriving community."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the shire was "kicking goals" as there'd been growing interest in landowners subdividing and building.
"There's been a surge for the last couple of years without a doubt, blocks of land and houses still don't seem to be on the market for very long," she said.
"There's been such a demand for housing lots. The work we've done around Cobden, Terang and Camperdown is showing we need more land rezoned.
"We've done the structure plan for Cobden and now we're looking at Camperdown and Terang where the residential development is showing there's really high demand for vacant land.
"A lot of houses in Camperdown and Terang are built on bigger lots so there's an opportunity to do a battleaxe subdivision.
"There's people assessing the fact there's high demand as well as their life needs. In the last 12-18 months the number of people who've spoken to me about subdivisions, showing an interest in it and talking about it saying 'The garden's too much for us', 'I want to downsize', and 'I know there's demand for a block of land' has been huge.
"So it's the best of both worlds - it frees up land and people are able to stay in their homes longer because it's more manageable.
"Council recognises the need for the strategic work we've done in the past, identifying the next parcels of land we're going to open up, that's been really important as well as the residential land review we did.
"The work we're doing with the unlocking land projects - it's going to be big, particularly in Simpson, we're looking at between 70-100 lots down there.
"It could well be game-changing for Simpson and really important for Timboon, we can see how Timboon is going ahead in leaps and bounds."
