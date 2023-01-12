The number of Airbnb properties in Warrnambool has decreased since 2019.
Data provided by AirDNA shows there were almost 260 listed for rent in Warrnambool.
"There are currently almost 260 available rentals in Warrnambool, which is an increase from last year, but still 18 per cent below the same month in 2019," the spokeswoman said.
"Demand (measured in booked nights) on the other hand has increased 13 per cent year over year and 6 per cent from 2019, pushing occupancy up to 56 per cent in November."
The average rate for the rentals was $231 a night, which was a 33 per cent jump from the average rate in 2019.
"The increase in Average Daily Rate (ADR) is partly due to larger properties being booked, as whole families travel together," the spokeswoman said.
"Over the last few months, we have also seen the effect of general inflation, though year-over-year growth rates have slowed considerably in 2022."
However, there are rentals available at lower prices, the spokeswoman said.
"In Warrnambool, you can see here that the budget tier in the last available week of data was booking for an average rate of $188 per night," the spokeswoman said.
"For one-bedroom properties only, this was down to $104."
The revelation comes after The Standard revealed motels were struggling to keep up with demand after the closure of three motels across Warrnambool.
Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motel were razed last year to make way for a JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks, while The Standard understands the Anchor Belle Motel is no longer open to the public.
Warrnambool City Council is considering introducing a $400 fee for short-stay accommodation.
The annual fee would apply to the 2022/23 financial year if it gets councillors' tick of approval when it returns to the February council meeting.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
