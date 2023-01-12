More than $40 million worth of building projects were approved in the December quarter of last year.
Warrnambool City Council has revealed the total amount of approvals was $41.84 million.
That was an increase from $25.8 million the year before.
The total number of building approvals was less than the previous year - with 145 in the 2022 December quarter and 177 in the previous year's December quarter.
However, this could be explained by the type of dwellings, according to a council spokesman.
"Approvals over October to December last year totalled 145 compared with 177 over the corresponding period in 2021," the spokesman said.
"The number of dwellings rose over that period, explained in part by a number of multiple unit dwellings. "One approval may contain multiple units with each unit counted as a single dwelling."
The total amount for residential/domestic projects increased from $23.5 million in the last quarter of 2021 to $36.3 million in the 2022 final quarter, while the total amount for commercial/industrial projects increased from $2.6 million to $15.4 million.
"The number of commercial/industrial approvals rose from seven to 23," the spokesman said.
Builder Stephen O'Keefe said he had a busy year in 2022.
"We've got lots of work in the pipeline and we're still getting a lot of inquiries," Mr O'Keefe said.
"We're anticipating we've got enough work for the next couple of years."
Mr O'Keefe said he employed three builders and was looking to employ another one.
He said 2022 had been challenging because of supply issues and pricing volatility.
"The pricing volatility has eased a bit in the past few months," Mr O'Keefe said.
He said the pricing volatility had made it difficult to provide quotes for jobs that could take months to complete.
Pontings owner John Ponting said supply issues for a number of products had eased. "We're starting to get back to some normality," Mr Ponting said.
He said pine had been incredibly difficult to source in 2022 with builders from Melbourne and Geelong contacting the hardware store in search of it.
There had also been delays on some other products, including flooring and decking due to bushfires, Mr Ponting said, but most products were available again.
"It's been good to have the racks full again," Mr Ponting said.
The building approvals in Warrnambool bucked a nation-wide trend.
Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn said the decrease in approvals was a reflection of the latest string of economic pressures faced by the building and construction industry.
"The total number of approvals fell by 9.0 per cent during November, and are now 15.1 per cent lower than a year ago," Ms Wawn said.
"The latest building approvals data is concerning and it's clear that we are facing significant challenges which need to be addressed head-on if we want to weather the storm and see a sustainable recovery."
She said a number of factors were making it difficult for new home building, including rising interest rates coupled with labour and material shortages.
"We must not be complacent in addressing some of the systemic challenges on the supply-side which continue to ripple through the economy," Ms Wawn said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.